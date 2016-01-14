Dr. Christopher Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Cruz, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Cruz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Cruz works at
Locations
Paradise Podiatry5450 W Sahara Ave Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 220-9667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- Golden Rule
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cruz?
Very friendly and very informative when informing you on your issues
About Dr. Christopher Cruz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1295792182
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada School of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cruz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.