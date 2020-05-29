See All Podiatric Surgeons in Murrells Inlet, SC
Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Crosby, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They completed their residency with Plantation General Hospital

Dr. Crosby works at OrthoSC in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC and Pawleys Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Coast Surgery Center
    3545 Highway 17 Unit 200, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 294-1941
  2. 2
    Carolina Forest
    185 Fresh Dr Ste B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 294-1941
  3. 3
    Carolina Orthopedics Specialists
    5046 Highway 17 Byp S Ste 202, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 294-1941
  4. 4
    Carolina Orthopaedic Specialists
    56 Business Center Dr, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 237-7008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conway Medical Center
  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Christopher Crosby, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780608521
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Plantation General Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Crosby, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crosby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crosby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crosby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crosby has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crosby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Crosby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crosby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crosby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crosby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.