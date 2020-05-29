Dr. Christopher Crosby, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crosby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Crosby, DPM
Dr. Christopher Crosby, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They completed their residency with Plantation General Hospital
Carolina Coast Surgery Center3545 Highway 17 Unit 200, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 294-1941
Carolina Forest185 Fresh Dr Ste B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 294-1941
Carolina Orthopedics Specialists5046 Highway 17 Byp S Ste 202, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 294-1941
Carolina Orthopaedic Specialists56 Business Center Dr, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Directions (843) 237-7008
- Conway Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was having trouble with the nerves in my foot & leg with a lot of pain. Did not understand what was happening and also was afraid. I have never met Dr. Crosby but I am so happy that I did because he is very professional. He took the time to explain things, and was very thorough on details that when I left I felt calm and new everything was going to be ok. I have had a lot done with my foot and this is time, I had a doctor to really sat down and explain things to me in so much detail that I totally got the picture of what's going on. So very thankful for him!!!
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1780608521
- Plantation General Hospital
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Dr. Crosby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crosby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crosby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crosby has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crosby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Crosby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crosby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crosby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crosby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.