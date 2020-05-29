Overview

Dr. Christopher Crosby, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They completed their residency with Plantation General Hospital



Dr. Crosby works at OrthoSC in Murrells Inlet, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC and Pawleys Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.