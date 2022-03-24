Dr. Christopher Croom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Croom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Croom, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Croom, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Croom works at
Locations
-
1
Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 410, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions
-
2
Maternal Fetal Medicine at Vandalia Wellness Center900 S Dixie Dr Ste 20, Vandalia, OH 45377 Directions
-
3
Perinatal Partners in Mason7450 S Mason Montgomery Rd Unit 201, Mason, OH 45040 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
4
Perinatal Partners in Middletown100 Campus Loop Rd Ste A, Middletown, OH 45005 Directions
-
5
Perinatal Partners in Piqua101 Looney Rd Ste B, Piqua, OH 45356 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Croom?
They are a wonderful people there.
About Dr. Christopher Croom, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1235134180
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga
- Memorial Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Croom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Croom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Croom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Croom works at
Dr. Croom speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Croom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Croom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Croom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.