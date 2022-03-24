Overview

Dr. Christopher Croom, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Upper Valley Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Croom works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine in Centerville, OH with other offices in Vandalia, OH, Mason, OH, Middletown, OH and Piqua, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.