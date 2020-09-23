Dr. Christopher Cronin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cronin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Cronin, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Cronin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO.
Dr. Cronin works at
Locations
-
1
St Louis Surgical Consultants226 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 49W, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-1211Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cronin?
As a nurse of 40+ years, I am very discerning about my physicians. Dr Cronin is One of the best surgeons I have had the privilege of knowing. He not only Is very competent but also very kind. He is one of those physicians who sincerely cares. He is a perfectionist in the OR. He inspires trust. And on top of it all he uses good common sense even when maybe it goes against the typical. Can’t say enough good things about him.
About Dr. Christopher Cronin, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1043204597
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cronin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cronin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cronin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cronin works at
Dr. Cronin has seen patients for Gallstones, Port Placements or Replacements and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cronin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cronin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cronin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cronin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cronin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.