Dr. Christopher Crisera, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Christopher Crisera, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Crisera, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 200 Medical Plz # 460, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-5510
Timothy A. Miller MD Inc200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 465, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-2451
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crisera?
Dr. Crisera gave me my life back! There are not enough words to describe what an incredible surgeon and physician he is. I had been through two prior implant exchanges after my bilateral mastectomies for breast cancer and was facing a third at the time I met Dr. Crisera for a consultation. The first implant replacement was due to a constant infection resulting in adhesions, the second was from a ruptured implant, and the third due to a possibility of cancer from the implants themselves per a letter from the manufacturer. Dr. Crisera offered me the option of the DIEP procedure which uses abdominal tissue to form breasts in lieu of implants. He patiently explained in detail what the procedure entailed as well as the long recovery afterwards, but was confident he could achieve a more natural result and without implants again. I am so thankful to Dr. Crisera for helping me feel whole again and now can put cancer behind me.
About Dr. Christopher Crisera, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1306850763
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crisera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crisera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crisera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crisera has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crisera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Crisera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crisera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crisera, there are benefits to both methods.