Dr. Christopher Criscuolo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Criscuolo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside.
Locations
Alegent Creighton Clinic Pain Medicine Lakeside16909 Lakeside Hills Ct Ste 215, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 758-5742
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Lakeside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is one of the most personable doctors I have ever met. He also is very much fun to talk to!
About Dr. Christopher Criscuolo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1518925114
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
