Overview

Dr. Christopher Criscuolo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside.



Dr. Criscuolo works at CHI Health in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, Trigger Point Injection and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.