Dr. Christopher Covington, DO

Ophthalmology
5 (129)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Christopher Covington, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.

Dr. Covington works at Wilmington Eye in Wilmington, NC with other offices in Southport, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Dry Eyes and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Main Location
    1729 NEW HANOVER MEDICAL PARK DR, Wilmington, NC 28403 (910) 763-3601
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Scotts Hill
    9020 Senca Dr, Wilmington, NC 28411 (910) 763-3601
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wilmington Surgcare
    1801 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 (910) 798-8922
    Southport
    5211 Eason St Ste 1, Southport, NC 28461 (910) 454-0563
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
  • Novant Health Pender Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Dry Eyes
Pinguecula

Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 130 ratings
    Patient Ratings (130)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 31, 2022
    I have been going to Wilmington Eye since 2016. Everyone is friendly and helpful. Staff knows what they are doing. Always professional. Answer my questions with accuracy.
    April Kapusta — Dec 31, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Covington, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093836215
    Education & Certifications

    • Detroit Osteopathic Ophthalmology Consortium Of Michigan State University
    • Genesys Regional Medical Center
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
