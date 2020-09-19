Dr. Cove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Cove, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Cove, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cove works at
Locations
-
1
Univ of Rochester Medical Center601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-4775
- 2 2400 Clinton Ave S, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 275-2475
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cove?
Saw Dr. Cove after stress heart attack and told gloom and doom and litany of drugs prescribed. Dr. Cive was patient, explained well, explained stress test and was optimistic and supportive, a mench.
About Dr. Christopher Cove, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1588606388
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cove works at
Dr. Cove has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.