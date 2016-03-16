Overview

Dr. Christopher Cottrell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Cottrell works at Advanced Surgical Of North Texas in McKinney, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.