Dr. Christopher Cote, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Cote, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Hospital, Program Director
Dr. Cote works at
Locations
Lone Tree office9980 Park Meadows Dr Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 743-7421
Associates of Otolaryngology, PC850 E Harvard Ave Ste 505, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 963-0820
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cote is one of the most thorough and genuine doctors I have ever had to deal with. He is honest. He is genuine. He cares about what you need and tells you in a "human" way what is wrong and what you need to do too address the problem. His staff is super friendly and his physical office is very nice and very clean. If you have ENT problems Dr. cote is the person you need to see. I had a nose job and i have had no issues since. Dr. Cote is the best!!
About Dr. Christopher Cote, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital, Program Director
- National Capital Consortium
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology, Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cote has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cote accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cote speaks German and Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Cote. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.