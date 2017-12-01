Dr. Costanzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Costanzo, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Costanzo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Costanzo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christopher Costanzo M D Inc2190 Lynn Rd Ste 380, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (818) 706-2070Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Costanzo?
I have had two procedures done with Dr. Costanzo, a breast augmentation (2014) and a rhinoplasty (2017). After meeting with many plastic surgeons, Dr. Costanzo was who ultimately exceeded my expectations. His staff is very polite, including the surgical team. They always made me feel very comfortable. I had NO complications with either of my procedures. You will see amazing results and at an affordable price! Don't look any further, I promise you will not be disappointed. He's truly the best.
About Dr. Christopher Costanzo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952474090
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costanzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costanzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costanzo works at
Dr. Costanzo speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Costanzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costanzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costanzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costanzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.