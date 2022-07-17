Dr. Costa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Costa, MD
Dr. Christopher Costa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Platinum Plastic Surgery LLC870 Seven Hills Dr Ste 101, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (725) 600-4477
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had a Laser Treatment and 3 Microneedling sessions at Platinum Plastic Surgery run by Dr. Chris Costa. I am very happy with the results. The work was done by Kim Lancaster-Jensen, their Aesthetician & Laser expert. Very simply I was in the hands of a Professional who knew what she was doing and took the time to look over every square inch of my face/neck to insure she did not miss anything. Friends have noticed my new youthful appearance and that makes me feel great.
About Dr. Christopher Costa, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Costa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costa.
