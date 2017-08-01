See All Podiatrists in College Station, TX
Dr. Christopher Correa, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Correa, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Correa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Columbus Community Hospital.

Dr. Correa works at Brazos Valley Foot Care PA in College Station, TX with other offices in Giddings, TX and Bellville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Adi Akerman, DPM
Dr. Adi Akerman, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Wynn, DPM
Dr. Michael Wynn, DPM
6 (28)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Brazos Valley Foot Care PA
    3312 LONGMIRE DR, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 776-6060
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas P.A.
    219A E Railroad Row, Giddings, TX 78942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 836-2992
  3. 3
    Brenham Clinic Bellville Office
    235 W Palm St, Bellville, TX 77418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 776-6060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
  • Columbus Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Correa?

    Aug 01, 2017
    Dr. Correa is great. He takes his time with the patient to really explain what is going on with your health. I would recommend the doctor to my friends and family but would warn them about the hassle they will have to put up with from the front office.
    college station, tx — Aug 01, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Correa, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Correa, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Correa to family and friends

    Dr. Correa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Correa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Correa, DPM.

    About Dr. Christopher Correa, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013263946
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Houston Medical Center Podiatric Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Texas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Correa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Correa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Correa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Correa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Correa has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Correa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Correa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Correa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Correa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Correa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Correa, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.