Dr. Christopher Correa, DPM
Dr. Christopher Correa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Columbus Community Hospital.
Brazos Valley Foot Care PA3312 LONGMIRE DR, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 776-6060
Cardiovascular Specialists of Texas P.A.219A E Railroad Row, Giddings, TX 78942 Directions (979) 836-2992
Brenham Clinic Bellville Office235 W Palm St, Bellville, TX 77418 Directions (979) 776-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Correa is great. He takes his time with the patient to really explain what is going on with your health. I would recommend the doctor to my friends and family but would warn them about the hassle they will have to put up with from the front office.
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- West Houston Medical Center Podiatric Medicine
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
- University of North Texas
