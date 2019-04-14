Dr. Christopher Corines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Corines, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Corines, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayside, NY. They completed their residency with Nyu Downtown Hospital
Dr. Corines works at
Locations
Neofitos Stefanides M.d. PC4401 Francis Lewis Blvd Ste L3B, Bayside, NY 11361 Directions (718) 717-0201
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He has been our family doctor for 25 years now. He and his staff have saved literally every single persons life in my family. We are grateful to Dr Corines and Tina ( his nurse/office manager) we feel like family!!!
About Dr. Christopher Corines, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1255444121
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Downtown Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corines has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corines accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Corines speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Corines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.