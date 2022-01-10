Dr. Christopher Corey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Corey, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Corey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Corey works at
Locations
-
1
SMG Surgical Specialties1 Pearl St Ste 2000, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 584-4104
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corey?
I would not be around today if it wasn’t for DR Cory. I only have one leg but I’m still here at 83.one of the nicest persons I have ever met in my life.Enjoy your retirement you earned it.
About Dr. Christopher Corey, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1306815071
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corey works at
Dr. Corey has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Corey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.