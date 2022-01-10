Overview

Dr. Christopher Corey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Corey works at SMG Surgical Specialties in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.