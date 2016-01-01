Dr. Coppola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Coppola, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Coppola, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Coppola works at
Locations
Geisinger Health System100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-6361
Mercy Clinic Supportive Care - S. Fremont1965 S Fremont Ave Ste 300, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Coppola, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coppola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coppola works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coppola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coppola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.