Dr. Christopher Cooke, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Cooke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Willow Street, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, Pa and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Cooke works at
Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster - Willow Street212 Willow Valley Lakes Dr Ste 201A, Willow Street, PA 17584 Directions (717) 299-4871Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Six week follow-up on surgery. Therapy went well and was released to continue exercises at home. No hip pain, but still some muscle discomfort from body getting used to the metal and plastic in the hip. Everyone from Christine my nurse navigator Bill my therapist, to Jessica B Strubel and Dr. Cooke my surgeons were professional and reassuring. The best compliment I can give is that "I'm glad I had the surgery"! Thank you all. Mark Grab
About Dr. Christopher Cooke, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1578523320
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fl
- Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, Pa
- St. Lawrence University, Canton, NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooke.
