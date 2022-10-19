Overview

Dr. Christopher Cook, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Cook works at Advanced Orthopaedics and Spine Institute - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Mount Juliet, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.