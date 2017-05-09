Dr. Christopher Conti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Conti, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Conti, MD is a Dermatologist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Panzer Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery537 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 107, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 633-7553
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Conti has performed two Mohs surgery procedures on me. One seven years ago on my nose which was extensive and recent,Lyn on my farehead, He did an excellent job on both. His staff are professional and personable.
About Dr. Christopher Conti, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1801890397
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conti has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Conti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conti.
