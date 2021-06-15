Overview

Dr. Christopher Comstock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Driscoll Childrens Hospital.



Dr. Comstock works at Driscoll Pediatric Orthopedics in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.