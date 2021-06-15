Dr. Christopher Comstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Comstock, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Comstock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Driscoll Childrens Hospital.
Dr. Comstock works at
-
1
Driscoll Children s Hospital3533 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 694-4320
- Driscoll Childrens Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Comstock?
Great doctor. Takes time to explain condition and options.
About Dr. Christopher Comstock, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1376509125
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Dr. Comstock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Comstock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Comstock works at
Dr. Comstock has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Comstock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Comstock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comstock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.