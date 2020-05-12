Dr. Christopher Comey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Comey, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Comey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Northside Hospital Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-1000Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northside Hospital Duluth3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-6800Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Neurosurgery Associates - Lawrenceville631 Professional Dr Ste 360, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-2700Monday8:30am - 3:30pmTuesday8:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 3:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Advanced Neurosurgery Associates - Duluth3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 270, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Past cervical fusion patient
About Dr. Christopher Comey, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Comey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Comey has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Comey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Comey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.