Dr. Christopher Collins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Collins, MD is a dermatologist in Leander, TX. Dr. Collins completed a residency at Brooke Army Medical Center. He currently practices at Collins Advanced Dermatology Institute and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Collins Advanced Dermatology Institute311 S HIGHWAY 183, Leander, TX 78641 Directions (512) 379-6090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MEGA Life and Health Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
About Dr. Christopher Collins, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1477636975
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Admitting Hospitals
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?
Frequently Asked Questions
