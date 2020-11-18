Overview

Dr. Christopher Cole, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK.



Dr. Cole works at Surgical Associates in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Owasso, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.