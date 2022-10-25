Dr. Christopher Clemow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Clemow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Clemow, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Locations
AnMed Orthopedics and Sports Medicine100 Healthy Way Ste 1200, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 716-6140
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very efficient staff and operation. All personnel very friendly and professional. Seen on time. Very attractive and squeaky clean facility. Dr. Clemow reviews X-rays and explains problem. Then he outlined possible treatments. He and I decided on an injection which he administered while I was there. I feel Dr. Clemow is completely trustworthy and proficient at his profession. My highest recommendation both to the Dr. and his staff.
About Dr. Christopher Clemow, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1093748386
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clemow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clemow accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clemow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemow.
