Dr. Christopher Clemens, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Clemens works at Mount Sinai Doctors in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.