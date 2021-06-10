Dr. Cianci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Cianci, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Cianci, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Texas Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Locations
1
Baylor Scott and White Cardiovascular Consultants3341 Unicorn Lake Blvd, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (469) 814-4475Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
2
Baylor Scott & White Denton Heart Group - Gainesville201 N Interstate 35 Ste 140, Gainesville, TX 76240 Directions (940) 382-8080
3
Denton3315 Unicorn Lake Blvd Ste 171, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 320-2188
4
Baylor Scott & White the Heart Hospital Denton2801 S Mayhill Rd, Denton, TX 76208 Directions (469) 814-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- North Texas Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
New number and location from May, 2021: 940-382-8080 3341 Unicorn Lake Blvd, Denton, TX 76210
About Dr. Christopher Cianci, DO
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1730496720
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
