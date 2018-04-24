Overview

Dr. Christopher Church, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Church works at Loma Linda University Health in Redlands, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.