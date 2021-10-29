Overview

Dr. Christopher Chu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Los Angeles Community Hospital.



Dr. Chu works at Dr. Christopher Chu, MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.