Dr. Christopher Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Christensen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Christensen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Christensen works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates9103 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 927-1190
-
2
Louisiana State University Surgical Center Department of Ophthalmology9032 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-5700
-
3
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center5000 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6565MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christensen?
Dr Christensen has been my GI Dr for almost 20 yrs . I have a trustworthy relationship with him regarding my health issues. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Christopher Christensen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1295787802
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals and Clinics
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christensen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christensen works at
Dr. Christensen has seen patients for Constipation, Heartburn and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.