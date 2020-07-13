Dr. Christopher Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Chow, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Chow, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Chow works at
Locations
-
1
Park Nicollet Dermatology Department9555 Upland Ln N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 993-3180
-
2
Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital6500 EXCELSIOR BLVD, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Directions (952) 993-3180
-
3
Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center3900 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3123
-
4
Park Nicollet Health Care Products3931 Louisiana Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55426 Directions (952) 993-3180
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very competent, professional, and prompt. Nice sense of humor and explains everything thoroughly.
About Dr. Christopher Chow, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1295908036
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
