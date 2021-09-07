See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Christopher Chong, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (30)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Chong, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Chong works at Virtua Cardiology in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virtua Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Cherry Hill at Brace Road
    1 Brace Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 470-9029

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Exertional Compartment Syndrome Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Christopher Chong, MD

  • Sports Medicine
  • English, Mandarin
  • Male
  • 1134564768
Education & Certifications

  • VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY
  • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chong works at Virtua Cardiology in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Chong’s profile.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

