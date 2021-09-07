Dr. Christopher Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Sports Medicine Doctors
- NJ
- Cherry Hill
- Dr. Christopher Chong, MD
Dr. Christopher Chong, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Chong, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Chong works at
Locations
-
1
Virtua Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Cherry Hill at Brace Road1 Brace Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 470-9029
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Ankle
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Finger
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Foot
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Hand
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Midfoot
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Toe
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Wrist
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Avulsion Fracture
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Exertional Compartment Syndrome Testing
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Crystal Arthropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Elbow Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hand Fracture
- View other providers who treat Hip Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Hip Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Infectious Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Internal Derangement of Knee
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Knee Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Knee Injuries
- View other providers who treat Knee Ligament Injuries
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Knee Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Elbow
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pediatric Fractures
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Prolotherapy Injections
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Injuries
- View other providers who treat Rotator Cuff Tear
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stem Cell Therapy
- View other providers who treat Stress Fracture
- View other providers who treat Subacromial Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Therapy
- View other providers who treat Trochanteric Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chong?
Listens to his patients. Easy manner. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Christopher Chong, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Mandarin
- Male
- 1134564768
Education & Certifications
- VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong works at
Dr. Chong speaks Mandarin.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.