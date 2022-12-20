Overview

Dr. Christopher Chittum, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.



Dr. Chittum works at Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.