Pain Medicine
3.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Chisholm, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Chisholm works at Comprehensive Pain Management Specialists in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Pain Management Specialists
    16466 Bernardo Center Dr Ste 177, San Diego, CA 92128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 57 ratings
Patient Ratings (57)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(19)
Dec 23, 2020
Dr Chilsom is very caring and has concern for your problems. He takes the time before your procedure to explain everything to you and isn’t is a hurry. He makes sure you understand things before he does anything.
Jan — Dec 23, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Christopher Chisholm, MD
About Dr. Christopher Chisholm, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1538173950
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of California, Davis
Residency
  • NYP Columbia University Medical Center
Internship
  • UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Medical Education
  • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Board Certifications
  • Pain Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Chisholm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chisholm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chisholm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chisholm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chisholm works at Comprehensive Pain Management Specialists in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chisholm’s profile.

Dr. Chisholm has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chisholm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

57 patients have reviewed Dr. Chisholm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chisholm.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chisholm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chisholm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

