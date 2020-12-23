Dr. Christopher Chisholm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chisholm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Chisholm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Chisholm, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Chisholm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Pain Management Specialists16466 Bernardo Center Dr Ste 177, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chisholm?
Dr Chilsom is very caring and has concern for your problems. He takes the time before your procedure to explain everything to you and isn’t is a hurry. He makes sure you understand things before he does anything.
About Dr. Christopher Chisholm, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538173950
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Davis
- NYP Columbia University Medical Center
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chisholm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chisholm using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chisholm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chisholm works at
Dr. Chisholm has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chisholm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chisholm speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Chisholm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chisholm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chisholm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chisholm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.