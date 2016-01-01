See All Neurologists in Pasadena, CA
Neurology
Dr. Christopher Cheng, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from State University of New York and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Cheng works at The Sleep Clinic of Pasadena in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Yafa Minazad D.o. Inc.
    630 S Raymond Ave Unit 310, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 598-3770
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Post-Concussion Syndrome

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Christopher Cheng, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700175312
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford Hospital & Clinics
    Residency
    • Nyu School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York
    Undergraduate School
• UCLA
    • UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheng works at The Sleep Clinic of Pasadena in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cheng’s profile.

    Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cheng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

