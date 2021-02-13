Dr. Christopher Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Chen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Locations
Pacific Bone and Joint Clinic3000 Colby St Ste 106, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 647-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I have had hip replacement surgeries for both hips performed by Dr. Chen In the last four years. After years of chronic pain and stiffness I am able to sleep, garden, walk, and participate in normal activities pain-free. Dr. Chen and his staff were professional and caring. I highly recommend his services.
About Dr. Christopher Chen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1396734505
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
