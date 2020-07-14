Dr. Christopher Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Chen, MD
Dr. Christopher Chen, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
GenesisCare2101 RIVERSIDE DR, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 341-6200
Plantation350 NW 84th Ave Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 370-7555
Pembroke Pines Office12309 Pembroke Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 Directions (954) 392-4750
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best physician experience in my life, even though my diagnosis was among the worst, cancer. Right from the very beginning at Reception, both Isabel and Myra greeted you in a friendly, professional manner. My intake interview set the stage for my future overall experience, allaying my deep concerns and fears. I was much more at ease and felt assured of a successful outcome in the end. Dr Chen was very professional, but also personable and compassionate, patiently answering all my many questions. He continued this throughout my radiation treatment. I was grateful for his assurances during our progress conferences. The Radiation Techs were also very professional and I was very comfortable with them executing my radiation treatments. They made me feel at ease. I had some very technical questions and Peter, the Physicist patiently answered all my questions on the equipment, process and physics of treatment. I wholeheartedly give my highest recommendation to Dr Chen and his team!
About Dr. Christopher Chen, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Mandarin, Minnan and Spanish
- 1245235688
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
