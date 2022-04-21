Dr. Christopher Chase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Chase, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Chase, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Chase works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Plastic Surgery3404 NAVAJO DR, Chattanooga, TN 37411 Directions (423) 624-0021Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a breast lift and augmentation. I could not be happier with my results! Dr. Chase was wonderful and the staff is great too. Pain after surgery was minimal. The worst part of the entire process was not getting to drink my coffee the morning of the surgery! If you are on the fence and trying to decide what to do, you should definitely go talk to Dr. Chase!
About Dr. Christopher Chase, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1336197987
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chase has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chase accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chase works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chase. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chase.
