Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Christopher Chaput, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Methodist Heart Hospital.

Dr. Chaput works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Obstetrics & Gynecology in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Orthopaedic Surgery
    8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
  • Methodist Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 10, 2022
    Dr Chaput was thorough and professional. He took the time to explain problems, options and procedures and patiently answered all questions and concerns. I have been to numerous doctors over the years and this is the first time I feel comfortable proceeding with the plan we formulated together. I highly recommend DrChaput and his staff.
    Anonymous — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Chaput, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710947783
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Chaput, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaput is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaput has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaput has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaput works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Obstetrics & Gynecology in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chaput’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaput. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaput.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaput, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaput appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

