Dr. Christopher Chaput, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Chaput, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Methodist Heart Hospital.
Locations
UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Orthopaedic Surgery8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chaput was thorough and professional. He took the time to explain problems, options and procedures and patiently answered all questions and concerns. I have been to numerous doctors over the years and this is the first time I feel comfortable proceeding with the plan we formulated together. I highly recommend DrChaput and his staff.
About Dr. Christopher Chaput, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaput has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaput accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaput has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaput. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaput.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaput, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaput appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.