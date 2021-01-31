See All Plastic Surgeons in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Christopher Chang, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Chang, MD

Craniofacial Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Chang, MD is a Craniofacial Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at Center for Endometriosis & Advanced Pelvic Surgery in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Craniofacial Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Clarisa Hammer, DO
Dr. Clarisa Hammer, DO
8 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Anne Nickodem-Don, MD
Dr. Anne Nickodem-Don, MD
6 (29)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Domanski, MD
Dr. Mark Domanski, MD
8 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Reston Hospital Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gary P Fisher MD LLC
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 711, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 945-1700
  2. 2
    8100 Boone Blvd Ste 720, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autoimmune Diseases
Skin Cancer
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autoimmune Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Newborn Breathing Diseases Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Management of Distraction Osteogenesis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?

    Jan 31, 2021
    I was impressed with Dr. Chang and his practice. The entire experience was top-notch. Dr. Chang did an excellent job removing a lipoma from my face. He was very calm and reassuring during the surgical procedure. He even followed up with me a couple of days later. Great doctor and great staff.
    LANCE COCKERHAM — Jan 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Chang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Chang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chang to family and friends

    Dr. Chang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Chang, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Craniofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851558670
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Chang, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.