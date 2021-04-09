See All Pediatric Allergy And Immunologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Christopher Chang, MD

Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Chang, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology
    1131 N 35th Ave # 220, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 768-6536
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies
Nasopharyngitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies

Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • QualCare
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 09, 2021
    Dr Chang helped me through shingles vaccine side effects for the 2 years it took to establish ways to manage potential chronic episodes. He was very caring, observant and listened open mindedly to my symptoms and concerns, and provided good direction leading to still-working solutions, now 5 years later.
    Holly — Apr 09, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Chang, MD

    • Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • Male
    • 1205850732
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Davis Med Center
    Residency
    • Children's Hospital Los Angeles
    Internship
    • Children's Hospital Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

