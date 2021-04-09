Dr. Christopher Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Chang, MD is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology1131 N 35th Ave # 220, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 768-6536Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- QualCare
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Dr Chang helped me through shingles vaccine side effects for the 2 years it took to establish ways to manage potential chronic episodes. He was very caring, observant and listened open mindedly to my symptoms and concerns, and provided good direction leading to still-working solutions, now 5 years later.
About Dr. Christopher Chang, MD
- Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- Male
- 1205850732
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Davis Med Center
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.