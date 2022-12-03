Dr. Christopher Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Chambers, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Chambers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Spectrum Health1005 W Green St Ste 100, Hastings, MI 49058 Directions
Holland Hospital602 Michigan Ave, Holland, MI 49423 Directions
Spectrum Health Medical Group Rehab.2009 HOLTON RD, Muskegon, MI 49445 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Spectrum Health Medical Group4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Listened well. Ordered CT
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1184831869
- Wash U, St Louis
- Wash U, St Louis
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
