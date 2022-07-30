Overview

Dr. Christopher Centafont, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Andalusia Health, Dale Medical Center, Jackson Hospital, Northwest Florida Community Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Centafont works at Southeast Cardiology Clinic Inc in Dothan, AL with other offices in Marianna, FL and Donalsonville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.