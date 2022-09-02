See All Urologists in McKinney, TX
Urology
3.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Cefalu, MD is an Urology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.

Dr. Cefalu works at Champaign Dental Group in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Orchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Clinics of North Texas - McKinney Office
    5220 W University Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 691-1902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Orchitis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Orchitis

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Genital Conditions Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Transitional Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 02, 2022
    If you are looking for an intelligent, thorough, competent, timely, gentle and quick doctor that will ensure your kidney issues are addressed he's the doctor for you. Dr. Cefalu performed surgery to break up and retrieve my 7mm kidney stone. He was reassuring and competent. I knew I was in good hands. He and his staff are organized and thorough. I won't go to another urologist for kidney stones. He's a keeper! Fantastic Doctor and Staff!!! Fantastic!!!
    C Long — Sep 02, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Cefalu, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861717662
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Other
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Cefalu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cefalu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cefalu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cefalu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cefalu works at Champaign Dental Group in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cefalu’s profile.

    Dr. Cefalu has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Orchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cefalu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cefalu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cefalu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cefalu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cefalu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

