Dr. Christopher Cefalu, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Cefalu, MD is an Urology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - McKinney Office5220 W University Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (214) 691-1902
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
If you are looking for an intelligent, thorough, competent, timely, gentle and quick doctor that will ensure your kidney issues are addressed he's the doctor for you. Dr. Cefalu performed surgery to break up and retrieve my 7mm kidney stone. He was reassuring and competent. I knew I was in good hands. He and his staff are organized and thorough. I won't go to another urologist for kidney stones. He's a keeper! Fantastic Doctor and Staff!!! Fantastic!!!
About Dr. Christopher Cefalu, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1861717662
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Other
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
