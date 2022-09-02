Overview

Dr. Christopher Cefalu, MD is an Urology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.



Dr. Cefalu works at Champaign Dental Group in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Orchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.