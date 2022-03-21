Overview

Dr. Christopher Carver, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Carver works at Monterey Spine & Joint in Salinas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.