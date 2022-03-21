Dr. Christopher Carver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Carver, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Carver, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Salinas Valley Neurological Assoc.220 San Jose St, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 424-0807
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carver performed my back surgery in 2008. The surgery went very well, I had no pain afterwards, and my back is still holding strong 14 years later. Thank you.
About Dr. Christopher Carver, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023025996
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carver accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carver speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Carver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carver.
