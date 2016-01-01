Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Carr, MD
Dr. Christopher Carr, MD is a dermatologist in Dallas, TX. Dr. Carr completed a residency at Emory. He currently practices at Dallas Associated Dermatologists and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Carr is board certified in Dermatology.
Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Baylor3900 Junius St Ste 710, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 987-3376
Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Plano7000 Preston Rd Ste 500, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (214) 987-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Dallas Associated Dermatologists6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 260, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 987-3376
Dallas Associated Dermatologists5924 Royal Ln Ste 104, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 987-3376
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Emory
- Methodist Healthcare Memphis Hospitals
- University of Mississippi
- Princeton University
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Las Colinas
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr has seen patients for Shaving of Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
