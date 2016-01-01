See All Dermatologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Christopher Carr, MD

Dermatology
4 (16)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Carr, MD is a dermatologist in Dallas, TX. Dr. Carr completed a residency at Emory. He currently practices at Dallas Associated Dermatologists and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Carr is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Baylor
    3900 Junius St Ste 710, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 987-3376
  2. 2
    Dallas Associated Dermatologists - Plano
    7000 Preston Rd Ste 500, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 987-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Dallas Associated Dermatologists
    6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 260, Irving, TX 75039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 987-3376
  4. 4
    Dallas Associated Dermatologists
    5924 Royal Ln Ste 104, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 987-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Guardian
  • Health Net
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Christopher Carr, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1972829349
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Emory
Internship
  • Methodist Healthcare Memphis Hospitals
Medical Education
  • University of Mississippi
Undergraduate School
  • Princeton University
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Medical City Las Colinas

Patient Satisfaction

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
