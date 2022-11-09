Overview

Dr. Christopher Carlson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Carlson works at North Denver Medical/Sports Medicine in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.