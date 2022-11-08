Overview

Dr. Christopher Carey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Health Edmond.



Dr. Carey works at INTEGRIS General Surgery in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.