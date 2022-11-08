Dr. Christopher Carey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Carey, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Carey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Health Edmond.
Locations
-
1
Main office3433 NW 56th St Ste 900 Bldg B, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-4359
-
2
Building C3400 NW Expressway Ste 420, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 713-9935
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carey’s demeanor is exceptionally caring and compassionate! I would highly recommend him to anyone, not your typical surgeon personality.
About Dr. Christopher Carey, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University of Oklahoma
- General Surgery
Dr. Carey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carey has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.
