Dr. Christopher Carey, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Carey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Locations
Advocare Orthopedic Reconstruction Specialists600 Somerdale Rd Ste 113, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 795-1945
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had 2 knees done by Dr Carey and I had no problems. He’s the best Dr around
About Dr. Christopher Carey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Rothman Institute
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carey has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carey.
