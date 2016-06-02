Dr. Christopher Caputo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caputo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Caputo, MD
Dr. Christopher Caputo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Caputo works at
Queen-Nassau Nephrology Svs300 Old Country Rd Ste 111, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 745-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan

We sought out a Nephrologist at the strong suggestion of my mother's primary physician. Dr. Caputo and his staff were kind, loving, and professional. Dr. Caputo spent time questioning my mother, who is 88 years old, to understand her medical history and concerns. He was gentle and thorough during her exam, and gave excellent feedback and advice. I was very pleased, as was my mother.
About Dr. Christopher Caputo, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French and Hindi

- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Caputo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caputo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caputo works at
Dr. Caputo has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caputo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Caputo speaks French and Hindi.
Dr. Caputo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caputo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caputo, there are benefits to both methods.