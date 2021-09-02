Dr. Christopher Caputo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caputo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Caputo, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Caputo, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College - Osteopathy|Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
1
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Lake City3239 NW YORK DR, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 251-7859Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute1151 NW 64th Ter Fl 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 280-4009
3
North Florida Regional Medical Center6500 W Newberry Rd Fl 32605, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 520-2704
4
The Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Gainesville/8th Avenue4645 Nw 8th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 520-2703
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Thanks to Doc Caputo, I'm still here, what more can I say?
- Interventional Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063467009
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ohio University College - Osteopathy|Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Caputo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caputo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caputo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caputo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caputo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Caputo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caputo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caputo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caputo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.